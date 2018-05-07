Samaritan take part in pilgrimage for Passover near Nablus

Samaritan take part in the pilgrimage for the holy day of Passover at the religion's holiest site on the top of Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus on May 6, 2018. Passover commemorates the Israelite exodus from slavery in Egypt some 3,500 years ago. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

