Russia to hold military parades to mark Victory Day

Honor guards march during the rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 6, 2018. Russia will mark on May 9 the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)

Russian servicemen march during the rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, May 6, 2018. Russia will mark on May 9 the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)

Military jets fly in formation during the rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, May 6, 2018. Russia will mark on May 9 the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)

Russian servicewomen march during the rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, May 6, 2018. Russia will mark on May 9 the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)

Russian soldiers participate in the final rehearsal for the V-Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Russian soldiers participate in the final rehearsal for the V-Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)