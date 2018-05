Fans dressed as Star Wars characters at the National Archaeological Museum of Naples in Italy on May 4 to celebrate the International Star Wars Day.Photo: VCG

It marked the opening of an exhibition at the museum which shows the analogy between mythological heroes and the new Star Wars heroes.Photo: VCG

May 4 is observed as a commemorative day by global Star Wars fans as the date was chosen for the pun on the catchphrase "May the Force be with you" as "May the Fourth be with you".Photo: VCG