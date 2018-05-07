Indonesia’s Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project made ‘significant headways’

The construction of 142-kilometer Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project in Indonesia, built by a consortium of local and State-owned enterprises, has made "significant headways," with major tunnels and bridges begin construction one after another, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.



Specifically, constructions of the Walini tunnel and the No.1 tunnel of the project, as well as bridge engineering and other large temporary structures for building, is scheduled to take place one by one, the report noted.



The high-speed rail line, linking Indonesia's capital Jakarta with its fourth largest city Bandung with a maximum speed of 350 kilometers an hour, is the first kind in Indonesia. It was supposed to put into service within three years.



For the next step, a senior official of China Railway Corp — the project's contractor - was quoted as saying that China and Indonesia will strengthen bilateral cooperation to ensure the project is "being implemented smoothly and fully operational as soon as possible."



After completion, the railway will introduce leading transportation services technologies, such as online ticket sales, self-service ticket sales, facial recognition at entrance point as well as Wi-fi networks on the trains, according to the report.



The announcement of the project's progress also comes after a three-day official visit by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang starting on Sunday. The railway project was award to China Railway Corp in 2015, but has faced delays due to various problems such as local land ownership.