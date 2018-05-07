Chinese streamer arrested for hunting, killing and selling rare birds

Rare bird specimens seized by Harbin Police.Photo: CRN

A popular Chinese streamer on the Kuaishou app was arrested in Harbin, the capital city of Heilongjiang Province, for hunting, killing and selling several species of rare birds, China National Radio reported.According to the report, Harbin police were informed that a Kuaishou streamer living in Songbei District was selling rare bird specimens on the internet. Harbin police immediately set up a task force to investigate.Soon after, a streamer using the name "Bird Keeper" revealed some clues, which eventually led to the collapse a criminal ring with four members.The suspect, with the surname Duan, was found to be "Bird Keeper" and revealed the names of the other accomplices to the task force. The other suspects evaded Harbin police for more than 40 days by hiding throughout Heilongjiang Province, but were eventually caught and arrested.The four suspects confessed to their crimes after being arrested.Some 25 rare bird specimens were seized during the investigation, including three eastern white pelicans, which are under first-class state protection, and 13 other second-class state protected animals. Police also seized two homemade guns and ammunition, which were used to hunt and kill the birds.Harbin police issued a statement after the investigation, reminding the public and internet users that it is illegal to hunt, sell, and collect animals under state protection. They also said that citizens should report any crimes they witness.