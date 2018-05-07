3 dead in east China underground car-park accident

Three people have been killed after a tube fell and hit a car in an underground car park in east China's Jiangsu Province, local police said Monday.



The accident, at noon Sunday in the underground parking area of a Wanda shopping center in Changshu, a county-level city, left two adults in the front seats dead despite treatment. A child in the back seat was rescued and unharmed.



A person outside the car was also hit by the tube and died in hospital.



The shopping center opened in July 2017, and has now been temporarily closed.



The people believed responsible for the accident are being held in police custody, pending an investigation.

