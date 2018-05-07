Metropolitan digs into what causes big crowds to swarm local clothing stores







Young adults who like comic, animation and games line up at a Uniqlo stores to get their hand on t-shirts with special crossover designs from Japanese manga magazine the Weekly Shonen Jump. Photo: Yin Lu/GT



After visiting several stores, Mao Darui, who works in advertising, finally got her hands on the t-shirt she had been searching for all day, and it still was not even in her size.



Mao used her lunch break to go to the Uniqlo in Chaoyang district's Sanlitun to try her luck in scoring a special edition t-shirt. Mao was trying on a shirt in a larger size and got spooked when a Metropolitan reporter approached her for an interview.



"You guys (GT reporters) scared me when you came over. I thought you were going to take my t-shirts," she said. "The design is so hot that several stores I have been to were out of it. 'Word on the street' says that they will put out 2,000 more shirts at this location, so I came here right away."



The t-shirt has a big "X" on the front, which represents friendship in the popular Japanese animation and manga One Piece, which has been ongoing since 1997 in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, one of the bestselling and longest-running manga magazines in the world.



This year marks Weekly Shonen Jump's 50th anniversary, which led Uniqlo and the magazine to partner up and release cross-over t-shirts of comic and anime figures and logos across a number of popular works published by the magazine.



The release of the t-shirts is a big event for the community of fans. People across the country lined up in front of the stores early to grab the t-shirts as soon as they hit the shelf, which proved the event to be a successful cooperation between the companies, bringing joy to those who are fans of the subculture.



Mao also got some t-shirts for her friends. According to her, she and her friends are all Otaku girls.



Otaku is a Japanese term referring to people with obsessive interests, and most teenagers and young adults who fall into this category are obsessed with anime and manga fandom, a large and growing consumer market in China.





Customers take pictures in front Uniqlo's cut out of popular manga characters that are featured on their newly-released t-shirts. Photo: Yin Lu/GT





What is all the fuss about?



According to Mao, paying 79 yuan ($12.4) for a t-shirt with her beloved comic figures on it is not a big deal, especially compared to the cost of the comic figurines she buys.



"About 80 percent of my salary is spent on my hobby," she said.



Despite the crowds, you could easily spot Wu Ye, 23, who is a nurse, among the other customers. You could tell that she is a core member of the fan community because she was wearing a comic style costume complete with multiple layers of lace and purple frills.



Wu came to the store first thing in the morning after her night shift.



"I have been to three Uniqlo stores because they were all out of stock," she said. "There are so many people right now that you have to ransack the crowds to find what you want."



Natanael, 47, who is in Beijing on a business trip, wandered into the store and was surprised to see how enthusiastic the customers were.



"Actually, I didn't know what was going on, but it seems like there is a special edition Minions t-shirt that Uniqlo is selling," he said.



According to him, for business, this kind of cooperation can generate a lot of traffic to the store. As for the cultural side, adults crowding stores for comic t-shirts also seems to be an interesting cultural phenomenon for people outside of the animation and comic community and foreigners like him.



"I think it's interesting because it seems very different from anything I've seen in any other place on Earth," he said.



Parent-approved



Just like Mao and Wu, a number of young adults born in the 1980s and 1990s have been into comics and animation since childhood and many continued their hobby into an adulthood. While there have been misunderstandings and judgment from the older generation as to why young adults spend so much time and money on this hobby, the tides are starting to change and parents are beginning to support the hobby more.



Sun, 56, got up early in order to line up at the store. She said that her son, 32, who was working and did not have time to make it to the sales event, has been into comic and anime since he was a little boy.



"I memorized all the pictures he sent me so that I could find the t-shirts he wants," Sun said.



Wu's parents also came along with her to support her and buy t-shirts for themselves. According to Wu, her father is a senior member of the manga fandom community.



"My parents want us to wear matching clothes," she said. "My father also follows the latest animation and manga. He is an over-aged nerd boy."



After releasing a video reporting on the long lines, Metropolitan's Weibo and Bilibili accounts received a number of comments online.



Many of the comments were of netizens sharing their experiences of buying these t-shirts at different cities and towns across the country. Among the most upvoted comments were those that explained to others who are not in the anime and comic community why the designs mean so much, and those that expressed their gratitude for their parents, like Sun and Wu's father, for their support and understanding of their hobby.



"Actually, the consumption power of 'nerds' is mostly online, and the battlefield [of panic purchasing], which is less visible to others, is in online stores," read one of the comments that was upvoted more than 200 times.