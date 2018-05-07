42 militants killed in latest airstrikes in Afghanistan: gov't

At least 42 militants were killed and 24 others wounded in separate airstrikes in Afghanistan within the past 24 hours, the country's defense ministry said Monday.



In southern Uruzgan province, 18 militants were killed and 14 others wounded after Taliban militants' positions were targeted on outskirts of provincial capital Tirin Kot city and neighboring Dihrawud district, the ministry said in a statement.



Nine Taliban were killed and seven others wounded in another similar air raid in Maruf district of neighboring Kandahar province.



In addition, 10 militants were killed in strikes in Daychopan district of southern Zabul province.



In northern Faryab province, five militants were killed and three others wounded after sorties struck their hideouts in Almar district, according to the statement.



Amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed by the strike, the statement said.



The strikes were conducted by Afghan National Army (ANA) Air Force and the US and NATO-led coalition forces.

