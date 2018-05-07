Hong Kong int'l medical fair opens with innovative technologies in spotlight

Various healthcare-related innovative technologies were showcased at an international medical fair that opened Monday in Hong Kong.



A record 280 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions exhibited their products at the ninth edition of the Hong Kong International Medical Devices and Supplies Fair, among them, various start-ups from Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland are showcasing their innovations.



Those displayed at the Start-up Zone included innovative products such as a medical platform that features artificial intelligence with funcions such as chatbots and system management, an automatic shower system designed for elderly users, as well as a smart eye mask that can detect and stop snoring through the technologies of bone conduction and sound recognition and improve sleep quality.



The medical fair also featured a Tech Exchange Zone in which research groups from different universities showcased their latest ideas in medical technology. According to the fair's organizer, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Tech Exchange Zone aimed at offering business-matching opportunities so that cutting-edge technological concepts can be translated into applications.



"The Hong Kong International Medical Devices and Supplies Fair provides a leading business and sourcing platform for buyers, showcasing a wide variety of medical and healthcare products and services as well as breakthrough technologies," said HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau.



Chau added that the fair created a platform for start-ups to present innovative technologies and meet with potential manufacturers, buyers and investors.



The medical fair is held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center and will continue through Wednesday.

