Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"We originally planned to steal electric bikes in the afternoon, but people were always around. So, we decided to do it at night. We didn't expect to get caught."So said two suspects who were caught attempting to steal electric bikes on April 24. One suspect, a man surnamed Li, hails from Liaoning Province and the other, surnamed Yang, is from Shanxi Province. The police saw the two men acting suspiciously on a surveillance monitor in a bike parking lot in Tongzhou district. The police officers went to investigate and caught one of the suspects red-handed. They confiscated his tools and immediately apprehended him. The other suspect dropped the e-bike he had stolen and ran away. The police gave chase and caught him after three kilometers. Li and Yang confessed and are being detained. (Source: The Beijing Evening News)