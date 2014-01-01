Marriage isn’t a safety net

I used to love going to weddings, not only because of the fabulous white dresses but because I admired the lifelong bond described in the vows.



The past May Day holiday, I attended my best friend's wedding. For a guy who solemnly pronounced that he would never get married before 30, it was surprisingly comforting to see him break his promise and hold hands with his bride for a new vow.



It was a typical Chinese wedding but on a relatively smaller scale. Only a few friends and several close family members were there.



It was also the first wedding ceremony I attended after I got married myself. Before I went to the wedding, a married colleague had told me that I would find all the vows purely ceremonial and meaningless. Sadly, the unromantic prediction came true.



As I listened to the bride and groom confidently answer, "Yes, I do" to the classic string of questions on all the possible hardships in life, I smiled. But it was not in a this-is-so-touching way.



Rather, I smiled because I now understand that wedding vows, more often than not, are left inside the wedding hall when the ceremony ends.



At celebrations like weddings, you just have to do something reassuring. But those who have tried the bittersweet taste of marriage know that it is never a fairy tale.



The disease and disasters mentioned in the exchange of vows are also never easy to handle on our own. The reality does not roll off the tongue as easily as, "Yes, I do." It is troublesome, tiresome and even destructive.



As much as I appreciate it when some couples stick with each other and try to get their lives back on track, I see more marriages fall apart when problems arise.



There is a Chinese folk saying that compares couples to birds in a forest that fly away at the first hint of danger. I've never liked it.



But the longer I stay married, the more I realize that marriage is not a safety net that lasts forever.



There is no such thing as a safety net in life. So, instead of counting on your partner to lift you out of your sorrow "as promised," learn to lift yourself up. Let the wedding vows just play their role as soothing pills for guests at the ceremony, and may the best couple lead a happy life, together or separately.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



