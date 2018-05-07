12 killed, 23 injured as blast rocks E. Afghanistan's Khost city

At least 12 people were confirmed dead and 23 others injured as a blast targeted a voter registration center inside a mosque in Khost city, the capital of eastern Afghanistan's Khost province, on Sunday.



Gul Mohammaddin Mangal, a health official in the province said 12 dead bodies and 23 injured persons have so far been taken to hospital.



Earlier, provincial police chief Abdul Hanan Zadran told reporters that 30 people were killed or injured in a blast in a local mosque that housed a voter register center.



No group has claimed responsibility.



Taliban militants have targeted voter registration centers in parts of the war-battered country over the past couple of weeks.

