Group wedding ceremony held at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou

A couple show their certificate at a group wedding ceremony held at the gymnasium of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 6, 2018. A total of 121 couples who are alumni of the university attended the mass group wedding on Sunday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)





A couple show a ring when attending a group wedding ceremony held at the gymnasium of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 6, 2018. A total of 121 couples who are alumni of the university attended the mass group wedding on Sunday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Couples attend a group wedding ceremony held at the gymnasium of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 6, 2018. A total of 121 couples who are alumni of the university attended the mass group wedding on Sunday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Couples dance at a group wedding ceremony held at the gymnasium of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 6, 2018. A total of 121 couples who are alumni of the university attended the mass group wedding on Sunday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Couples attend a group wedding ceremony held at the gymnasium of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 6, 2018. A total of 121 couples who are alumni of the university attended the mass group wedding on Sunday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)