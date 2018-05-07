Water show dazzles Daming Lake in Jinan, east China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/7 16:36:28

Photo taken on May 6, 2018 shows the performance during a water show on the Daming Lake in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)


 

Posted in: CHINA
