Water show dazzles Daming Lake in Jinan, east China

Photo taken on May 6, 2018 shows the performance during a water show on the Daming Lake in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Photo taken on May 6, 2018 shows the performance during a water show on the Daming Lake in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Photo taken on May 6, 2018 shows the performance during a water show on the Daming Lake in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Photo taken on May 6, 2018 shows the performance during a water show on the Daming Lake in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Photo taken on May 6, 2018 shows the performance during a water show on the Daming Lake in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Photo taken on May 6, 2018 shows the performance during a water show on the Daming Lake in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)