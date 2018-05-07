Farmer frets

A soybean farmer works on a farm field in Collins, Iowa, US. Photo: VCG

American farmers have been bracing for a tariff race between the US and China ignited by the Trump administration - economic shots that would likely hurt America's traditional agricultural heartland.Since China's response to US President Donald Trump's tariff hike policy that was announced in March, economists have been delving into extensive analysis and gloomy prognostication, as the dispute escalates."The cards are on the table and there's no mystery to China's next move," said David Richardson, a political analyst from Washington DC."With each of Trump's tariffs, China will strike back, and the impact will be worse than indicated by initial economic reports and especially the US media," Richardson warned."[There could be] long-term, adverse consequences," said Vince Smith, an economist at Montana State University.Experts say the ripples of pain from the US' vast heartland, still considered "The Breadbasket of the World," also strike at the very core of the country's historic, cultural fabric."Wheat is called the sacred crop from the Bible, our daily bread, and also is called 'amber waves of grain' in 'America the Beautiful'," said Brad Erker, executive director of the Colorado Association of Wheat Growers (CAWG)."America the Beautiful" is a patriotic song that glorifies the country's vast wheat fields, calling them "amber waves of grain," which cover more than 2.6 million square kilometers from Texas to North Dakota.More than 147,000 US farms with sales in 42 states contributed to wheat production in 2012, according to the US Agriculture Census, which is published every five years.Two-thirds of these farms are in the US' Great Plains, which stretch west from the Mississippi River to the Rocky Mountains.Nationwide, farmers devote more than 182.1 million hectares to wheat production each year.But even bigger agricultural losers in US trade disputes with China will be corn and soybean farmers, according to Smith, an agricultural economist specializing in international trade.Soybeans yield annual revenues of $38 billion, US Department of Agriculture (USDA) statistics show, and the industry is in the cross-hairs of the retaliatory salvo with potential losses in the billions alone, experts say.China's 1,085 million bushels (mb) a year dwarfs other top soy recipients: The EU with 167 mb, Mexico with 131 mb and Japan with 80 mb, according to USDA statistics.With China importing 90 percent of its soybean needs and 34 percent of these coming from the US, signs are clear that looming economic hardship could be severe, according to Dutch multinational banking company Rabobank.Rabobank, a leading financial services provider for the agribusiness sector, said that US farmers could be driven to reduce soybean acres, while South American farmers will see an expansion of their harvest.The company predicts a rise in the prices of all soy products to the American consumer, and notes that "if all proposed duties took effect, 40 percent of the US exports to China would be affected, but only 10 percent of China's exports to the US [would be]."In the wheat industry, Montana was the third-largest producing US state in 2017, behind Kansas and North Dakota, according to the USDA."Not many options," said Anton Bekkerman, a professor at Montana State University, when asked about the futures of American wheat farmers.Already, North Dakota farmers have shifted away from wheat production, and the ripple effect of the upcoming tariffs might include America's fragile involvement in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), according to Bekkerman, a well-published agricultural economics expert."If additional strings are placed on the NAFTA structure then we're going to lose a major market," Bekkerman said, noting that in 2017, NAFTA was the country's top importer of wheat.Countries like Mexico are already looking to other places to buy wheat, and that strain is getting producers worried, Bekkerman told Xinhua.With China, the EU and India producing more wheat than US farmers, according to the USDA, buyers may start looking to other global producers to meet their needs, thus leaving America in the lurch, experts told Xinhua.Survival for the American farmers may mean focusing on "quality" or receiving federal subsidies to pay the bills, experts said."China is growing like crazy with an expanding middle class," said Bekkerman. "They want quality products and that is an area where we can always deliver."The owners of the US' 2 million farms have been historically conservative and oppose government bailouts and subsidies, but officials of the Trump administration are already mentioning this possibility."There are new rumors that Trump and [Secretary of Agriculture Sonny] Perdue will enact domestic policies to keep prices up for farmers," Erker told Xinhua."These domestic policies would mean subsidies - a price borne by taxpayers in the US, and nobody wants that," Erker said.