China’s first ever ink art expo to be held in Hangzhou

Sheng by Zhu Lan Photo: Courtesy of Wang Jian

The Art West Lake: International Ink Wash Fair, China's first ever ink art expo, will be held May 24-28 in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, the event's academic director Wang Chunchen said a press release on Monday.Working with dozens of top global art institutions including the BTAP Tokyo Gallery and Ink Studio, which has been working to promote ink art for decades, the expo will showcase hundreds of ink works from top museums and collectors to better people's understanding of this traditional Chinese art.The BTAP Tokyo Gallery, one of the top 10 galleries in China, has been promoting the art form since the late 1980s by organizing several important ink art exhibitions in the country.In addition to exhibitions, the art fair will also host seminars and roundtable meetings to discuss the future of ink art and how to promote it globally.According to Jiang Feimo, one of the event's two curators, the expo will be "a global gathering working to develop ink art around the world."