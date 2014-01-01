Freer trade brings fresher milk to Shanghai as China streamlines import inspections

Jason Ji, a New Zealander working in Shanghai, is picky about fresh milk.



He insists on drinking milk from New Zealand, even though he spends most of his time in China.



"I can tell nuances between Kiwi milk and those from other origins, because there is a unique lovely aroma with natural cream," he said.



Luckily, faster clearance and more efficient logistics have helped keep consumers like Ji happy.



Milk produced by New Zealand brand Theland can land in Shanghai supermarkets roughly 72 hours after production and bottling near Auckland, a process that used to take five days.



For products like fresh milk with a usual shelf life of no more than 15 days, each hour matters.



Earlier this year, the Shanghai Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau along with the government of Changning district, home to the city's biggest Japanese and Korean communities, launched a trial scheme to speed up import inspections.



Theland and four other brands, rated by municipal regulators as having reliable quality and good reputations, have joined the trial for "fast-track" import quarantine and inspection.



For those on the fast-track list, on-site entry quarantine and inspection can be completed within just one day.



"We could only sell 2,300 one-liter bottles in September 2017 in Shanghai, when we first started the business, but sales in April skyrocketed to more than 60,000 bottles three months after the new policy was implemented," said Sheng Wenhao, board chair of Theland New Cloud Digimart, which owns the brand.



Thankfully, China is facilitating even freer trade.



A Theland-invested company in New Zealand said it will attend the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in November in Shanghai to introduce more products to the Chinese market.



About 1,100 companies have already signed up for CIIE, which will be another step for China in showing its determination to open wider to the world.



"CIIE will draw a lot of newcomers in diverse industries to China's huge market," said Yuan Lijun, general manager of Business Information of Shanghai.





