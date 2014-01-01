Bollywood's Salman Khan back in Indian court

Indian movie star Salman Khan managed to avoid the spotlight when he returned to court on Monday over his five-year jail sentence for killing endangered wildlife.



Khan, one of the world's highest-paid actors, was convicted in April of shooting dead two rare antelopes known as black bucks on a hunting trip while filming a movie in October 1998.



The Bollywood icon complied with his bail terms by appearing at an early-morning hearing in Jodhpur, in the western state of Rajasthan.



He slipped into court around 8:00 am, catching Indian media off guard. Court sessions generally start much later in India.



The judge, Chandra Kumar Songara, quickly adjourned proceedings after Khan's defence team requested more time to prepare their appeal.



"We will begin arguments on the appeal against the five-year sentence from July 17," said defence counsel Mahesh Bora.



The prosecution said they would oppose the appeal bid and were ready to present their case.



Four other actors were acquitted at last month's hearings, and Khan spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail before being released on bail and returning to Mumbai.



Khan has repeatedly denied killing the creatures and accuses Rajasthan's forest department of trying to frame him. His lawyers state that the animals died of natural causes.





