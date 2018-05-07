Indian fantasy epic 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' makes impressive debut at the Chinese mainland box office

Promotional material for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Photo: IC









Premiering in the Chinese mainland on Friday, Indian epic fantasy film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion raked in an impressive 48.96 million yuan (7.69 million) over the weekend to come in at fourth place at the mainland box office behind Us and Them, A or B and Rampage.



One of India's most expensive films ever, Baahubali 2, focusing on the adventures of the legendary prince from Indian folktales, also ranks among the highest-earning Indian films worldwide.



Currently holding a mediocre 7/10 rating on Chinese media review platform Douban, the 2016 film wasn't immediately imported into the Chinese mainland most likely because its prequel, Baahubali: The Beginning, was given a cold shoulder when it debuted in China in 2016. The film grossed a mere 7.49 million yuan in the mainland that year.



However, things are looking up for the sequel as the Chinese market's interest in Indian flicks has grown recently, with several successful examples paving the way. Both Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hindi Medium, the two non-Aamir Khan films imported into Chinese market this year, grossed over 200 million yuan.



Twenty-six minutes have been cut from the mainland version of Baahubali 2 as the average length of a film screened in mainland cinemas is around 120 minutes.



Despite praises about Baahubali 2's big-budget CGI effects, the film's story and characters have been criticized by some critics for being awkward and exaggerated.



"I understand that the film is trying to recreate a 1,000-year-old legend, but the depiction of the deity is supported by illogical characterization and overly exaggerated war scenes, which makes the entire film a seemly beautiful yet poor fantasy work," wrote Chinese film critic Mengli Shishu on Sina Weibo.



Many Chinese moviegoers have actually enjoyed this awkwardness and exaggeration as they say it makes the film unexpectedly lively and fun, as it is the first time they have seen a film in this style.



"Even though the cliche plot and exaggerated characterization reminded me of awkward productions I've watched before, I still regard it as an exquisitely made film," Zhang Lin, a Beijing moviegoer, told the Global Times after a Friday screening.



"Shocking but fresh and fun is my impression of this movie after watching an Indian epic film for the first time in a cinema," Zhang said.



"The visuals are embarrassing and the story is cliche, but I just loved watching it," wrote Sina Weibo user ACXOLER.