US oil prices hit highest since Nov 2014

Climb bolstered by Venezuelan economic crisis, concerns over Iran deal

US oil prices rose above $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time since November 2014 and Brent crude climbed to fresh highs, buoyed as a deepening economic crisis in Venezuela threatened the country's already tumbling oil supply.



The concerns added to worries over a looming decision on whether the US will walk away from a deal with Iran and instead re-impose sanctions on Tehran, keeping international oil markets on edge.



Brent crude oil futures climbed to $75.89 a barrel, their highest since November 2014.



US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $70.34 per barrel, up 66 cents from their last settlement.



Meanwhile, China's Shanghai crude oil futures, launched in March, broke their dollar-converted record high of $71.32 per barrel by rising as far as $72.54 on Monday.



Analysts warned that the deepening economic crisis in major oil exporter Venezuela threatened to further crimp its production and exports.



Shannon Rivkin, investment director of Australia's Rivkin Securities, said that oil prices had been driven up due to "growing concerns over the economic collapse of Venezuela and its oil industry, plus possible new sanctions against Iran from the Trump administration."



US oil firm ConocoPhillips has moved to take key Caribbean assets of Venezuela's state-run PDVSA to enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, actions that could further impair PDVSA's declining oil production and exports.



Venezuela's oil output has halved since the early 2000s to just 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), as the South American country has failed to invest enough to maintain its petroleum industry.



Beyond Venezuela's woes, Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader, said "the big story this week is going to be about oil and the Iran nuclear deal." Most market participants expect Trump to withdraw from the pact, he said.



Iran re-emerged as a major oil exporter in 2016 after international sanctions against it were lifted in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program.