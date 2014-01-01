Mainland stocks grow on economic optimism

Chinese mainland stocks rose on Monday, as investors expect strong economic data for April, and responded positively to new rules that would allow domestic listings of overseas-listed IT giants.



The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.58 percent to 3,834.19 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.48 percent to 3,136.64 points.



A flurry of Chinese data in coming weeks is expected to show that the world's second-largest economy remained strong in April, underpinned by a pickup in industrial output and a rebound in exports despite rising trade tensions with the US.



Meanwhile, fears of a full-blown Sino-US trade war eased.



Tech shares on the Chinese mainland rose sharply, after China's securities regulator on Friday published draft rules on the issuance of China Depositary Receipts, or CDRs, paving the way for domestic flotation of offshore-listed technology giants.



The start-up board ChiNext index was higher by 2.07 percent.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co up 10.03 percent, followed by Yibin Paper Industry Co gaining 10.03 percent and Anhui Golden Seed Winery Co up by 10.02 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Aurora Optoelectronics Co down 10.03 percent, followed by Zhejiang ChiMin Pharmaceutical Co losing 9.96 percent and Dahu Aquaculture Co down by 7.43 percent.





