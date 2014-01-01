China’s iron ore futures rise on renewed steel output

China's iron ore futures rose on Monday, the second day the contracts have been open to direct trade by foreign investors, with robust restocking demand amid resuming steel capacity helping to push prices higher.



"Downstream demand remains very strong at this moment as construction sites rush to work as much as they can before rainy season starts in June," said Gu Meng, analyst at Orient Futures.



The utilization rate at steel mills continued to pick up last week. As of Friday, it was up 1.24 percentage points from the previous week to 68.92 percent, the highest since mid-November, according to data from Mysteel consultancy.



The most-traded September iron ore contract rose 1.1 percent to 474.5 yuan ($74.74) a ton. Volume on the contract has already reached 2.76 million lots, on track to exceed April's daily average of 2.8 million lots.



It should also top the nearly 2.9 million lots traded on Friday, when the exchange opened the door to foreign investors.



The steelmaking raw material is the second commodity China has opened to overseas investors after the launch of crude oil futures in March.



Dalian's iron ore futures are already the most liquid derivatives market for the steelmaking raw material, with volume last year reaching nearly 33 billion tons versus global annual iron ore trade of about 1.5 billion tons.



China is the world's biggest iron ore buyer, with imports hitting a record 1.075 billion tons in 2017.



Analysts warned that the price rally for raw materials may not last due to mounting port inventories, which could weigh on restocking demand.



Stockpiles of iron ore at major ports in China increased by 1.08 million tons to 160.16 million tons last week, after consecutive declines for the past month, Mysteel data showed.





