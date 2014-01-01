‘Avengers’ muscles rivals aside to continue box-office dominance

Avengers: Infinity War flexed its considerable muscle anew this weekend in North American theaters, pulling in a robust $112.5 million and leaving other top films in its dust, according to industry estimates.



The three-day take by the Disney/Marvel superhero epic gave it the second-highest second weekend of all time, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Only five movies have hit the $100 million mark in their second weekends, according to variety.com.



Avengers sees a veritable army of superheroes - including Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Ironman (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) - joining forces to save the universe from the powerful purple alien known as Thanos (Josh Brolin).



Globally, Avengers has hit the $1 billion mark in just 11 days - the fastest ever - and it has yet to open in the Chinese mainland.



But with its enormous success, Avengers has left little oxygen for its competitors. The second-highest North American grosser, new rom-com Overboard, trailed in its distant wake at just $14.8 million.



Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez star in the Lionsgate remake of a 1987 movie in which a struggling single mother persuades a rich playboy with amnesia that they are a married couple.



In third spot was Paramount's sci-fi horror film A Quiet Place, at $7.6 million.



The near-wordless production stars actor/director John Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as a couple silently struggling to protect their family from blind aliens that track their prey by sound.



STX Films' comedy I Feel Pretty, starring Amy Schumer as a self-conscious woman who suffers a head injury and then sees herself as ravishingly beautiful, was fourth at $4.9 million.



And in fifth was Rampage, from Warner Bros, at $4.6 million.



The film follows Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson as a primatologist who befriends an albino gorilla, which grows to enormous size after a rogue experiment before teaming up with Johnson against invading monsters.



Rounding out the top 10 films at the weekend box office are:



Tully ($3.2 million)



Black Panther ($3.1 million)



Truth or Dare ($1.9 million)



Super Troopers 2 ($1.8 million)



Bad Samaritan ($1.8 million)





