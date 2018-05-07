8th Chinese Visual Festival has great showing in London







The eighth Chinese Visual Festival (CVF) was held from Thursday to Sunday at the British Film Institute (BFI) in London.



This year's festival brought 12 European and UK premieres from the Chinese language speaking world to UK audiences, including the UK debut of Wang Bing's Golden Leopard-winning documentary Mrs. Fang.



Festival Director James Mudge commented, "It's great to be back for our eighth year and I really think 2018 is our strongest edition yet with all the fantastic premieres and award-winning films we're giving our audience the rare chance to catch on the big screen."



Xie Jingjing, the film curator of the CVF, told the Global Times, "We have a Hong Kong day this year, which is quite special," adding that the festival welcomed celebrated director Cheung King-wai from Hong Kong.



Known for his documentaries The Taste of Youth and KJ: Music and Life as well as screen writing credits including Ann Hui's Night and Fog, Cheung presented the UK premiere of his fiction feature debut Somewhere Beyond the Mist, a stunning slow-burn crime masterpiece based on a shocking murder case. Starring Stephy Tang, who shreds her pop-princess image with a raw and mature performance, the film has won a series of awards and nominations, including multiple wins at the Hong Kong Film Awards.



The impressive line-up of cutting edge films included the opening night screening of Zhou Ziyang's award-winning debut feature Old Beast, produced by director Wang Xiaoshuai (director of Beijing Bicycle).



The film is a provocative picture of modern China torn by generational differences and a boom and bust economy told through the character of an old man in a desolate town who spends his time lying, cheating and stealing.



Film screenings were complimented by a number of special events, including the conference Critical Silences: Chinese and Sinophone Film Theory and Criticism at King's College London, featuring prominent academics and noted film critic and Asian film expert Tony Rayns. The festival also marked CVF's third year in partnership with Hong Kong Fresh Wave. With Fresh Wave's support emerging filmmakers visited from Hong Kong for a screening of selected short films, followed by a discussion with the filmmakers alongside industry experts as part of the BFI Southbank's Future Film strand, which was aimed at aspiring filmmakers aged 16-25.



The CVF continued to champion Chinese language LGBTQ cinema through its Cinema Comrade program by featuring the UK premiere of Alifu the Prince/ss as the closing night film. The film is an entertaining and moving look at the diverse LGBTQ and ethnic faces of Taiwan through the story of Alifu, a young aboriginal man who works at a salon. Pressured by his father to take on the mantle of tribal chief, Alifu dreams of becoming a woman. Arriving at a vital time for LGBTQ rights in Asia and the wider world, the film is a stirring tale of love, equality and acceptance through the unique lens of Taiwan's aboriginal culture.



The CVF has been bringing the best in contemporary Chinese language film and art to the festival since 2011 by working with a long list of distinguished artists and directors including Jia Zhangke, Pema Tseden, Zhang Peili, Yee Chin-yen, Yang Lina, Zhou Hao and Cao Fei.



The festival is hosted by BFI Southbank, the leading repertory cinema in the UK. The organization specializes in seasons of classic, independent and non-English language films through cooperation with King's College London, one of the world's leading research and teaching universities.





