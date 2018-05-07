Law firm employee fired for wearing shorts, sues

A man who was fired from a Shanghai law firm for wearing shorts to the office is now suing his former employers.



The ex-employee surnamed Jin is seeking 25,000 yuan ($3,934) for wrongful termination without warning from the Shengheng Law Firm.



The firm said Jin had violated the office dress code and let him go claiming he was in breach of contract.



Jin, who had joined the firm in 2016, recently filed a case with Shanghai's Hongkou district court.



"Wearing shorts at work is not deemed a serious violation of labor discipline," Jin said. "The termination is unlawful."



The firm maintains that Jin was warned multiple times and he had signed off on the dress code rules during orientation.



"Considering that Jin had worn shorts to the workplace three times, we are entitled to terminate the labor contract," a Shengheng Law Firm spokesperson said.



It was not reported when Jin was fired or what duty he performed at the firm.



The court has not reached a decision.



Kankan News