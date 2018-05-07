Preschool teacher suspended for forcing kids to drink hot water

An East China preschool teacher who enraged parents after she forced a child to gulp down multiple cups of hot water as punishment has been suspended.



The boy had a swollen throat and developed sores as a result, a medical exam showed.



The teacher surnamed Zhou was suspended from Yale Nursery School in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province and a police investigation is underway, media reported on Monday.



Zhou had punished the young boy, identified only as "Xiaoming," for talking in class.



Video surveillance from the classroom on April 26 shows Zhou standing over Xiaoming as he drinks multiple cups of hot water.



Xiaoming's mother, surnamed Li, said she noticed something wrong when he came home and refused to eat, complaining of throat pain.



The Yale Nursery School head, surnamed Bian, said Zhou would be severely punished if any violations are confirmed, local media reported.



