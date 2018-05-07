Malaysia's foreign reserves stand at 109.5 bln USD

Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara, said Monday that its international reserves stood at 109.5 billion US dollars as of April 30.



The reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times the short-term external debt, it said in a statement.



The international reserves consisted of 102.9 billion US dollars in foreign currency reserves, 800 million US dollars in International Monetary Fund Reserves Position, 1.2 billion US dollars in Special Drawing Rights, 1.6 billion US dollars in gold and 3 billion US dollars in other reserves assets.

