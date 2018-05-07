Party graft watchdog offers sneak peek into conference division

China's graft watchdog gave a glimpse into the workings of one of its confidential departments to the public on Monday in a rare move to demonstrate its loyalty to the Party.



The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection outlined the office culture and work mode of its conference division, one of the 10 departments affiliated with the graft watchdog's general office, in an article on Monday.



"Every document from the office will be proofed by two people. Important papers such as standing committee conference notes will be proofread by four," an official from the department said.



Office staff have to be very clear about all the signs, developments and procedures involved in their work. One photo showed the strictly classified documents used to record their daily work. The duty records book covers 365 days containing names and dates.



As a confidential department, the conference division strictly follows confidentiality protocols in its daily work, such as closing the door when going to the toilet, always keeping document cabinets locked and disposing of classified notes promptly. The division has three rooms, with each room having a person responsible for the confidentiality system.



The department's office culture is summarized as follows - extreme loyalty, thorough service, excellence in work, efficient operation, solid implementation, and maintaining security and secrecy.



Along with the office culture, the Party oath is also visible on the cabinet in every room of the department.



"As a basic level division, the conference department regards loyalty to the Party as its primary political demand. It has been integrated into their thoughts and reflected in reality," an official said.



The department organizes activities to study the Party oath, Party Constitution, leaders' speeches and classic Marxism-Leninism articles every month.



The department office has also made arrangements to implement the self-discipline that was called for at the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Party flag is used to decorate conference rooms, and the Party positions are put ahead of the administrative positions by the names of conference attendees.



"The subtle details reflect a profound political connotation and send a prominent political signal," the article reads.



The conference division was founded in March 2014. It has so far arranged more than 1,800 conferences and activities, drafted 2,100 documents of leaders' speeches, hosted speeches, planned activities and published 2.7 million pages of notes.



Global Times





