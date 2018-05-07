DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing offers new dim sum dishes

Steamed dumplings Photo: Courtesy of the DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing

Morning tea is not just a part of breakfast. It embodies a delight for life in snatching a little leisure out of a normally busy day. From March 24, the chefs at DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing will extract the handmade essence of Hong Kong-style dim sum and present guests with a brand new dim sum feast they will never forget.DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing boasts more than 50 different kinds of Hong Kong-style dim sum dishes. The chefs select the freshest shrimp to make crystal shrimp dumplings, which are made with wrappers that have a soft and chewy texture.

Dim sum dishes offered at DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing Photo: Courtesy of the DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing

Their smooth salted egg yolk custard buns with sweet bamboo shoots contain delicate custard fillings, and their honey barbecued pork rice noodle rolls are made using authentic Cantonese-style barbecued pork and Lingnan rice flour.Besides traditional dim sum dishes, over 10 newly added delicacies have been carefully crafted to bring guests mouthwatering flavor and delight.Their refreshing honeycomb tripe with satay sauce is spicy with a rich flavor. Meanwhile, their Cantonese clay pot rice captivates with sausages infused with the scent of pork and golden rice grains that are brown and crisp when the dish is served on the table. Guests can also refresh their palate with a bite of imported durian, which is now in season.A cold dish table also offers delectable dishes, including various healthy soups, congee and Chinese desserts that guests can thoroughly enjoy.

The Sui Yuan Chinese Restaurant Photo: Courtesy of the DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing

While savoring the delicacies, guests can also enjoy tea ceremony performances which showcase long mouth kettles. Dressed in traditional Han Chinese clothing, the tea masters wave the nearly one-meter-long spouts like floating clouds and slowly pour a kettle of richly fragrant tea into a covered bowl to the awe and delight of many guests.For a wonderful weekend, invite several friends for tea and enjoy the newly updated dim sum brunch at DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing's Sui Yuan Chinese Restaurant. It is sure to be a sublime dining experience.

Fried spring rolls Photo: Courtesy of the DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing