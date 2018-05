People walk along the newly renovated Huangpu riverside in Xuhui district on Sunday. As Shanghai continues to make great efforts to renovate the riverside area along its Huangpu River, the South Bund waterfront is seeing progress and is expected to open to the public by the end of November this year. Citizens will be able to walk from the landmark Waibaidu Bridge through the Bund, Shiliupu waterfront and the South Bund to Nanpu Bridge. Photo: Yang Hui/GT