240 relics from sunken ships displayed in Shanghai

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT
"Precious historical relics will be exhibited."
Around 240 precious relics found in 11 sunken Chinese and foreign ships are expected to be exhibited at China Maritime Museum on Tuesday, Knews reported Sunday. The name of the exhibition is "China and the World: Shipwrecks and Export Porcelain on the Maritime Silk Road
." Visitors will glean an insight into the development of the Maritime Silk Road, the trade of porcelain products, ship manufacturing technology and Western navigational instruments throughout history.