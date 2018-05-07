New local literature museum to open in metropolis

A new literature museum will be opened to the public in 2021, authorities from Hongkou district government recently announced. According to construction plans, the museum will be located on Haining Road by North Sichuan Road with a construction area of 12,500 square meters.The museum will be set up by the Shanghai municipal government and operated by the Shanghai Writers' Association as a comprehensive platform to showcase a collection of Chinese modern literature created in the city, conduct literary research, organize overseas exchanges, hold literature seminars and carry out literature-related educational activities.Thus far, the writers association is taking charge of the preparatory work, from planning the literature saloon to collecting exhibits, with an aim to collectively restore the literary achievements of Shanghai in the 20th century, the life of its scholars and the development of local literature in the context of the development of Chinese modern culture and art.The museum aims not only at collecting and preserving literary works but also enlightening the public. In the future the museum will set up communications with other literature institutions both at home and abroad to better tell the Chinese story, promote Shanghai literature and draw overseas writers to Shanghai, said Wang Wei from the Shanghai Writers' Association.Hongkou district boasts a rich ­heritage in the history of Shanghai. Many historical cultural sites are located less than a few kilometers away from the site of the new museum, including former residences of renowned writers of the last century, the Memorial Site of the 4th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the League of Leftist ­Writers Museum.From classical Chinese into modern Chinese, a lot of the most important literature was created within the range of the site of the Shanghai literature museum, said Sun Ganlu, vice chairman of Shanghai Writers' association.This article was translated based on Xinhua, Shanghai Observer and Wenhui Daily.

Photo: VCG

