Jiading will become manufacturing district

The total industrial output value of Jiading district aims to reach 750 billion yuan ($117.87 billion) by 2020, and the output of its strategic emerging industries aims to reach 120 billion yuan, Jiefang Daily reported Monday.



Shanghai rolled out detailed guidelines to build four new municipal brands (Shanghai Service, Shanghai Manufacturing, Shanghai Shopping and Shanghai Culture) between 2018 and 2020. The district also launched around 40 guidelines to build its own competitive brands.



A spokesperson from the district said the development of a high-tech industry, especially manufacturing, will become the focus of the district.



The spokesperson pointed out that the district will further promote new-energy vehicle projects, as motor vehicle manufacturing is a big strength of the district. The industrial output of the district's new-energy vehicle industry is expected to reach 40 billion yuan by 2020.





