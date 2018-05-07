Shanghai launches actions to build brand

To build up the brand for Shanghai Manufacturing, the municipal government rolled out 10 specific actions, said Chen Mingbo, director of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, at a press conference Monday.



Four key actions are to build up worldwide famous brands, cultivate globally famous enterprises, gather famous industry experts and form famous industry zones; the other six actions are technology innovation, brand promoting, quality improvement, intelligence technology blending, industry clusters creating, and green innovation, according to Chen.



With these efforts, the municipal government aims to advance the city's manufacturing technologies, improve the intelligence level of manufacturing industries, and to upgrade local products' brand and quality.

