Local retail price of garlic recently drops

The local retail price of garlic recently dropped to just 6.5 yuan ($1.02) for 500 grams, compared with the peak price of 12 yuan one year ago, according to media reports. The garlic was even sold around 5.5 yuan for 500 grams, the lowest price in the past 10 years. Experts said the price decrease is attributable to the dramatic price spike in 2016, which led more farmers to plant garlic, thereby increasing its supply, according to Shanghai Morning Post. Experts predict garlic prices will eventually rise again by next year. Illustration: Chen Xia/GT