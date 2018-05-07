Happy birthday:



To much money is not a problem you have to deal with. Until that day arrives, it would be best to stick to a budget. Your friendly nature will net you an invitation to an outing with friends. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 11, 17.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A frustrating situation may have you wanting to blow your top. However, any loss of emotional control will only make matters worse. A calm and gentle touch will be needed if you want to succeed. If you feel you are not up to the task, then it might be wise to let someone else have a shot. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



A situation will call for someone to stand up and take charge today. Your can-do attitude will make you perfect for this role. Do not be afraid to let your natural leadership abilities come to the fore. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The more you try and hold on to someone, the harder they will try to set themselves free. Sometimes the only thing you can do is let them go. If they end up coming back, then it was meant to be; if they don't, then they were never yours to begin with. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You may run into some trouble with paperwork today. You will be able to ensure that everything goes through in the end by making sure you bring more documents than you think you need. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will be able to put your talents to good use if you engage in creative activities today. The stars will not favor nighttime activities, so it might be best to stay home tonight. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Life isn't fair sometimes, but that doesn't mean you should just give up. Seeking out a friend so they can give you a shoulder to cry on will help lift your spirits. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Although sitting around waiting is hard for you, sometimes doing nothing at all is the best way to achieve what you want. Relationships are two way streets. Before you accept help from someone else, make sure that you understand what they will want in return. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Personality conflicts will drag everything to a halt today. If you choose to work with others make sure you find someone who fits the way you think. A financial matter is looking up. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



While it's almost always good to share your thoughts with others, you should still take the time to frame things diplomatically. The wrong word at the wrong time may lead to catastrophe. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Let your natural curiosity lead the way today and fun and excitement are sure to follow. This will be a great time to make social connections, so make sure you get out there and meet people. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Consider investing some more time in furthering your education, not with the goal of advancing your career, but to become a better person. Friendship will be highlighted today. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Fortune will be on your side today, so do not hesitate to set your sights high. You will be able to accomplish anything that you put your mind to if you put in the effort. ✭✭✭✭