Learning Chinese

鸿鹄之志



(hónɡhúzhīzhì)

A: Xiao Hong, do you know what the saying "swan's ambition" (honghuzhizhi) means? This saying has been pretty popular lately because a well-known dean of a domestic university pronounced it wrong. Everyone has been talking about it.



小红,你知道鸿鹄之志的意思吗？ 最近这个词很热,因为国内一个著名大学的校长把这个词读错了,大家都在议论这个事儿。



(xiǎohónɡ, nǐ zhīdào hónɡhúzhīzhì deyìsi ma? zuìjìn zhèɡè cí hěn rè, yīnwéi ɡuónèi yīɡè zhùmínɡ dàxué de xiàozhǎnɡ bǎ zhèɡè cí dú cuò le,dàjiā dōu zài yìlùn zhèɡè shìer.)

B: It means to have big ambitions or vision. Hong refers to the swan goose and Hu is a swan. Together they are the general name the ancients used to refer to birds that can fly far and high. So people use "swan's ambition" to refer to someone who has big ambitions.



有远大志向和抱负的意思。鸿指大雁,鹄是天鹅。鸿鹄是古人对飞行极为高远鸟类的通称。人们用鸿鹄之志比喻志向远大。



(yǒu yuǎndà zhìxiànɡ hé bàofù de yìsi. hónɡ zhǐ dàyàn, hú shì tiān é. hónɡhú shì ɡǔrén duì fēixínɡ jíwéi ɡāoyuǎn niǎolèi de tōnɡchēnɡ. rénmen yònɡ hónɡhúzhīzhì bǐyù zhìxiànɡ yuǎndà.)





