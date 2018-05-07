Puzzle

ACROSS1 No longer in style6 Not more10 Easter meats14 Bit of dental work15 Hovering over16 It's blown in a pit17 Plan a rest period?20 To boot21 Miscellany22 Waterway blocker23 Certain Punjab adherents25 Snap taker27 CBS overseer30 Have a nice one31 Apply, as fines32 Beach bash34 Building block brand36 Old anesthetic40 Rabbit's kin's portion?43 Foundational44 "Bodies" start45 Speak to the deaf46 Short sleeps48 TV's "___ & Leonard"50 Parking place51 Search engine54 Impotent java56 And the rest57 Saxophone variety59 Post-wedding relatives63 How to finish wool-gathering?66 Salty drop67 Work for68 Big event venue69 Eagle variety70 End of a court phrase71 Cutting carpenterDOWN1 Tower with a tilt2 Minute hill dwellers3 A side dish4 "Land ___ alive!"5 Lens cover?6 Fond du ___7 Community character8 Plant bed9 Do some editing10 Use one leg only11 Bear patiently12 Certain biter13 Alabama city18 A neutralizer19 Pumpernickel units24 "Laughing" animals26 Old legends27 Stubborn fat28 West Indies' largest29 Low islands31 Abhor33 Employing35 Liquor type37 Some precipitation38 "And thusly ..."39 Housing payment41 Relating to "do re mi"42 B vitamin47 Fur collector49 Bamboo lovers51 "Beau ___"52 None of the above53 It's vast and salty54 Not just thinkers55 Greenery58 Asian cuisine60 "___ Good Men"61 Grape beverage62 Great ball of fire64 "___ you nuts?"65 Dir. in "energy"

Solution