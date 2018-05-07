Crossword

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 No longer in style

  6 Not more

 10 Easter meats

 14 Bit of dental work

 15 Hovering over

 16 It's blown in a pit

 17 Plan a rest period?

 20 To boot

 21 Miscellany

 22 Waterway blocker

 23 Certain Punjab adherents

 25 Snap taker

 27 CBS overseer

 30 Have a nice one

 31 Apply, as fines

 32 Beach bash

34 Building block brand

 36 Old anesthetic

 40 Rabbit's kin's portion?

 43 Foundational

 44 "Bodies" start

 45 Speak to the deaf

 46 Short sleeps

 48 TV's "___ & Leonard"

 50 Parking place

 51 Search engine

 54 Impotent java

 56 And the rest

 57 Saxophone variety

 59 Post-wedding relatives

 63 How to finish wool-gathering?

 66 Salty drop

 67 Work for

 68 Big event venue

 69 Eagle variety

 70 End of a court phrase

 71 Cutting carpenter

DOWN

  1 Tower with a tilt

  2 Minute hill dwellers

  3 A side dish

  4 "Land ___ alive!"

  5 Lens cover?

  6 Fond du ___

  7 Community character

  8 Plant bed

  9 Do some editing

 10 Use one leg only

 11 Bear patiently

 12 Certain biter

 13 Alabama city

 18 A neutralizer

 19 Pumpernickel units

 24 "Laughing" animals

 26 Old legends

 27 Stubborn fat

 28 West Indies' largest

 29 Low islands

 31 Abhor

 33 Employing

 35 Liquor type

 37 Some precipitation

 38 "And thusly ..."

 39 Housing payment

 41 Relating to "do re mi"

 42 B vitamin

 47 Fur collector

 49 Bamboo lovers

 51 "Beau ___"

 52 None of the above

 53 It's vast and salty

 54 Not just thinkers

 55 Greenery

 58 Asian cuisine

 60 "___ Good Men"

 61 Grape beverage

 62 Great ball of fire

 64 "___ you nuts?"

 65 Dir. in "energy"

Solution



 

