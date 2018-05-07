Puzzle
ACROSS
1 No longer in style
6 Not more
10 Easter meats
14 Bit of dental work
15 Hovering over
16 It's blown in a pit
17 Plan a rest period?
20 To boot
21 Miscellany
22 Waterway blocker
23 Certain Punjab adherents
25 Snap taker
27 CBS overseer
30 Have a nice one
31 Apply, as fines
32 Beach bash
34 Building block brand
36 Old anesthetic
40 Rabbit's kin's portion?
43 Foundational
44 "Bodies" start
45 Speak to the deaf
46 Short sleeps
48 TV's "___ & Leonard"
50 Parking place
51 Search engine
54 Impotent java
56 And the rest
57 Saxophone variety
59 Post-wedding relatives
63 How to finish wool-gathering?
66 Salty drop
67 Work for
68 Big event venue
69 Eagle variety
70 End of a court phrase
71 Cutting carpenter
DOWN
1 Tower with a tilt
2 Minute hill dwellers
3 A side dish
4 "Land ___ alive!"
5 Lens cover?
6 Fond du ___
7 Community character
8 Plant bed
9 Do some editing
10 Use one leg only
11 Bear patiently
12 Certain biter
13 Alabama city
18 A neutralizer
19 Pumpernickel units
24 "Laughing" animals
26 Old legends
27 Stubborn fat
28 West Indies' largest
29 Low islands
31 Abhor
33 Employing
35 Liquor type
37 Some precipitation
38 "And thusly ..."
39 Housing payment
41 Relating to "do re mi"
42 B vitamin
47 Fur collector
49 Bamboo lovers
51 "Beau ___"
52 None of the above
53 It's vast and salty
54 Not just thinkers
55 Greenery
58 Asian cuisine
60 "___ Good Men"
61 Grape beverage
62 Great ball of fire
64 "___ you nuts?"
65 Dir. in "energy"
Solution