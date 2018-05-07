10-man Barca hold on for draw

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi (left) celebrates scoring against Real Madrid with teammate Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou stadium on Sunday in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: VCG

Lionel Messi weaved his magic to keep 10-man Barcelona's unbeaten season alive as a 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou on Sunday left Real Madrid sweating over an injury to Cristiano Ronaldo.Ronaldo was forced off at halftime after appearing to hurt his ankle and Real will be hoping their star striker can now recover in time for the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 26.Gerard Pique's challenge had come as Ronaldo canceled out Luis Suarez's opener before Sergi Roberto was sent off on the stroke of halftime for an altercation with Real defender Marcelo.Barca, however, took the lead in the second half as Messi scored a brilliant individual goal only for Gareth Bale, who could earlier have been sent off, to have the last word in a thrilling Clasico, his emphatic strike earning Real a deserved draw.After initially taking treatment, Ronaldo played on for 31 minutes before Zinedine Zidane decided to substitute him at halftime.Fears that this meeting, which meant little in terms of the ­table, might lack intensity proved well wide of the mark as a pulsating contest, littered with controversy, could have been won at either end right up until the final whistle.Ernesto Valverde's men, already crowned champions, are now three matches away from becoming the first team ever to finish a 38-game La Liga season unbeaten.Barca exploded out of the blocks and they were ahead within 10 minutes. Suarez swept the ball out to the right where Roberto ignored Messi's run to the near post and returned the cross deep to ­Suarez. He finished into the bottom corner.The lead, however, lasted four minutes. Just as Suarez, Ronaldo initiated his goal: a neat backheel freed Toni Kroos, who found Karim Benzema at the back post. The Frenchman was cool enough to head back into the six-yard (5.5-meter) box, where Ronaldo bundled home.Suarez felt he had been elbowed by Sergio Ramos, prompting the first round of scuffles, before Messi was booked for flying into the defender on the touchline.Bale was then lucky not to be sent off for stabbing his studs into Samuel Umtiti's calf and moments later Roberto did see red, as he threw a hand into the face of Marcelo.The home fans were raging as the halftime whistle blew but, with Marco Asensio on for Ronaldo, they were celebrating eight minutes after the restart.Suarez's blatant kick on ­Raphael Varane went unpunished and from there it was all about Messi. He skipped away first from Ramos, and then Casemiro, before firing into the bottom corner.Real struggled to capitalize on their one-man advantage until the 72nd minute, when Bale raced onto Asensio's pass and whipped the ball into the top corner. It was his 15th goal in 24 matches this year.