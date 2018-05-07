Indonesian rail project seen making ‘significant headway’

The construction of the 142-kilometer Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project in Indonesia, built by a consortium of local companies and Chinese State-owned enterprises, has made "significant headway," with construction of major tunnels and bridges having started, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.
Construction of the Walini tunnel and the 1.8-kilometer No.1 tunnel in the Halim area of East Jakarta, as well as bridge engineering and other large temporary structures used for the project are scheduled to begin shortly, the report noted.
The project will be the first high-speed rail line in Indonesia. It will link the capital, Jakarta, with Bandung, Indonesia's fourth-largest city, and allow a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour. It is designed to stop at four stations along the route and a single trip between the two cities will be reduced to 36 minutes from the current two to three hours.
For the next step, a senior official from China Railway Corp, the main contractor, was quoted as saying in the report that China and Indonesia will strengthen bilateral cooperation to ensure the project is "implemented smoothly."
The $5.9 billion railway will introduce leading transportation service technologies, such as online ticket sales, facial recognition at entrance points and Wi-Fi networks on trains, according to the Xinhua report.
The announcement of the project's progress also comes after a three-day official visit to the country by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that started on Sunday. The railway project was awarded to China Railway Corp in 2015 ahead of a Japanese rival, but has faced delays due to various barriers such as local land ownership.
So far, the Indonesian government has settled 64.2 percent of the land compensation for local residents whose land will be used for the project, Minister of State-owned Enterprises of Indonesia Rini Soemarno was quoted as saying in the report. And negotiations on the remaining land are underway, Soemarno said.
Experts noted that the railway is a strategic project under the Belt and Road
(B&R) initiative, underscoring how China and Indonesia could work more closely to promote joint growth. On April 29, China Development Bank disbursed $170 million, the first part of a $4.5 billion loan for the project.
Global Times