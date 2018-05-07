Ping An Good Doctor shares dip up to 11%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co shares tumbled as much as 11 percent on their second day of trading on Monday as investors worried about the high valuations for the loss-making company that held Hong Kong's largest new listing so far in 2018.



The operator of China's biggest online healthcare platform had a tepid stock market debut on Friday, with its shares closing unchanged from their IPO price of HK$54.80 ($6.98). On Monday, they fell to a low of HK$48.90 before partially erasing the losses in the afternoon to trade at HK$50.90, down 7 percent.



The company, also known as Ping An Good Doctor, raised $1.12 billion in an IPO that priced at the top of its range. It had seven cornerstone investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and US asset manager BlackRock.



"This is within expectations. The stock's pricing was high and it trailed the disappointing performance of previous new economy companies," said Kingston Lin, CEO of Ox Financial Securities.



Shares of some other technology-related companies that floated recently have been weak in Hong Kong. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co recently dropped below its IPO price. China Literature, which soared on its debut last year, has been declining and is now close to its IPO price.



The stock market performance of Ping An Good Doctor, which is backed by China's biggest insurer by market value, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China, raises questions about investor appetite for potential floats of other Ping An units.



These include Lufax, China's biggest online wealth management platform, and Ping An Healthcare Management, a medical data collection and analysis business.



Ping An Good Doctor's debut comes as Hong Kong is implementing new rules to attract more technology and biotechnology IPOs, away from other major centers like New York and the Chinese mainland.



Chinese smartphone and connected device maker Xiaomi filed an IPO application in Hong Kong last week in which it could raise about $10 billion in the largest listing globally in almost four years.



Lin said the market is taking a cautious view toward even the IPO of Xiaomi.



"The market has shifted focus from last year and it is not upbeat on tech companies anymore," he said.





