CREC considers offering debt-for-equity swaps

Construction giant China Railway Group (CREC) is considering exchanging debt for equity in some of its subsidiaries.



The Shanghai-listed company decided to suspend stock trading starting on Monday as the move could lead to a major asset reorganization, the company said Sunday.



CREC reported an expectation-beating financial performance last year, with revenue of 693.37 billion yuan ($109.16 billion) and net profit of 16.07 billion yuan, up 7.8 percent and 28.4 percent year-on-year, respectively.



In the first quarter of 2018, revenue was up 10.1 percent while net profit rose 21.9 percent year on year,.



CREC is the latest Chinese State-owned enterprise (SOE) to try reducing its debt level and improving efficiency via debt-for-equity programs. Shipbuilder China CSSC Holdings and Aluminum Corp of China introduced other investors via such programs.



The State Council, China's cabinet, released guidelines in late 2016 to encourage companies, especially SOEs, to take market-oriented debt-for-equity swaps to enhance their financial health and efficiency.





