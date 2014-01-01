Bid for Australian cancer unit

Australian cancer specialist Sirtex announced on Friday it had received a A$1.9 billion ($1.4 billion) non-binding takeover bid from Chinese private equity firm CDH Investments, trumping an agreed deal with US suitor Varian Medical Systems.



Sirtex said in a statement that it had received an unsolicited, non-binding, indicative and conditional offer from CDH to buy the firm for A$33.60 a share.



The bid is 20 percent higher than an offer from US cancer treatment specialist Varian, which agreed in January to buy Sirtex for A$28 per share.



Sirtex said the company and its advisors at UBS had no engagement with CDH prior to receiving the offer.



The Australian company was due to hold a shareholders' meeting on Monday to vote on its acquisition by Varian. No details have been reported from the meeting as of Monday.

