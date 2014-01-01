WuXi’s investment in Ireland

Chinese biopharmaceutical company WuXi Biologics has announced a plan to invest millions of dollars in a manufacturing facility in Ireland over the next five years, according to media reports in Ireland.



Under the plan, the Hong Kong-listed company would invest 324 million euros ($386.53 million) to build a facility in the Irish town of Dundalk, the Irish Independent newspaper reported on Sunday.



In a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on April 30, WuXi Biologics said that it had entered into talks with the Irish government about the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Ireland.



WuXi Biologics CEO Chris Chen said that the company chose Ireland because of favorable tax laws and its EU membership.



"Wages in Ireland will be higher than in China, but with the tax breaks we can get closer to the margin we get in China. This is a critical part of our decision as well," Chen said, according to the Irish Independent report. "Ireland is an attractive investment option, because it will remain in the EU once the UK withdraws."





