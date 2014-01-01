2018 fuel quotas issued

China issued export quotas for a total of 19.33 million tons of refined fuel under the general trade category, all to State-run firms, in the second batch of quotas issued in 2018, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the grants.



Top State-owned refiner Sinopec was allotted the largest amount at 8.23 million tons, followed by China National Petroleum Corp, which was granted 6.67 million tons, Sinochem Corp at 2.3 million tons and CNOOC with 2.03 million tons, the sources said.

