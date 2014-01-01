Robot show in Beijing

The World Robot Conference (WRC) 2018 is scheduled to be held in Beijing from August 15 to 19 under the theme of creating new intelligent power and sharing the new opening-up era, according to a WRC press briefing Monday.



More than 150 companies and research organizations from China and abroad will gather at the WRC to demonstrate various kinds of robots including industrial robots, military robots and space robots. Production lines for robots will also be shown.



Five competitions based on robot applications and design will be included in the WRC. Over 12,000 teams from 10 countries and regions will participate.





