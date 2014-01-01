Geely head hikes stake

Li Shufu, chairman of Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, acquired shares in the group's Hong Kong-listed arm Geely Auto worth HK$433 million ($55.16 million), according to media reports on Monday.



The transaction increased Li's stake in Geely Auto to 46.39 percent from 46.16 percent, domestic auto news website gasgoo.com reported, citing the stock exchange in Hong Kong.



Li bought 20.154 million shares on Wednesday at HK$21.479 each, the report said.



Geely Auto's stock price jumped 4.31 percent on Monday, following news of Li's stake increase.

