B&R-related imports rise

China's imports from countries and regions along the Belt and Road
(B&R) route increased faster than those of exports for the first time in 2017, according to a think tank report.
The value of the imports was $666 billion, up 20 percent year-on-year, or 39 percent of China's total imports, according to a report compiled by the State Information Center, a think tank under the State Council, China's cabinet.
In the same year, China's exports to those markets hit $774.26 billion, a rise of 8.5 percent year-on-year.
The growth of imports outpaced exports for the first time since the B&R initiative was proposed five years ago.