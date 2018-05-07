Figuratively Speaking

700 yuan



Share price of liquor firm Kweichow Moutai during intraday trading on Monday, after the company named a new chairman over the weekend.

66.66%



Level of profit compared to that of last year for Chinese steel makers in 2018, as predicted by an executive at mining firm BHP Billiton on Monday, media reports said.



2yuan



Reported price hike for some Tsingtao Beer products, media reports said on Monday.

84.5%



Year-on-year sales rise in April seen by the country's 25 leading excavator makers from sales of 26,561 digging machines, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.



