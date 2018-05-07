‘No knowledge of other payments’

Trump lawyer says Daniels may not have been only one

US President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said on Sunday he would not rule out the possibility that payments were made to women other than porn star Stormy Daniels to get them to stay silent about allegations against Trump.



Giuliani told ABC's "This Week" that he had no knowledge of whether former Trump attorney Michael Cohen had made other payments, but he said: "I would think if it was necessary, yes. He [Cohen] made payments for the president or he's conducted business for the president."



Giuliani called the $130,000 Cohen paid to Daniels in 2016 a "nuisance payment." Daniels alleges that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied Daniels' allegations.



Cohen, Trump's longtime personal lawyer, faces a criminal investigation in part over the payment to Daniels.



Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, accused Trump of having an "extramarital affair slush fund" and told ABC he believed similar payments had been made to other women.



Disclosure of additional payments could complicate matters for Trump, who initially denied knowledge that money was paid to Daniels.



Giuliani said on Friday that Cohen's payment to Daniels - one month before the November 2016 presidential election - did not violate campaign laws and would have been made even if Trump had not been running.



During a Fox News interview earlier in the week, Giuliani did link the payment to the presidential campaign and acknowledged for the first time that Trump had been aware of the payment. He told the New York Times later that Trump reimbursed Cohen a total of $460,000 or $470,000 after the campaign was over, which he said included "incidental expenses."



Cohen is no longer Trump's attorney, Giuliani said. "It would be a conflict right now for him to be the president's attorney," he told ABC.



Avenatti has said his team has been approached by multiple other women about Trump and he believed evidence would emerge of similar payments.



"The president had effectively an extramarital affair slush fund that was administered by Michael Cohen and that he would just be expected to take care of these things," he said on ABC.





